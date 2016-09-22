Ishaq Dar reviews operationalisation of PMIC; to be functional in October 2016

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Minister for Finance Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting to review the process of Operationalization of Pakistan Microfinance Investment Company Limited (PMIC).

CEO PPAF, Qazi Azmat Isa briefed the Finance Minister that the first board meeting of PMIC has also taken place on August 25, 2016. He informed that the governance structure of PMIC is being set in place and a CEO has been hired after a transparent process to steer the operationalization. SECP has also issued the license to PMIC to carry out investment finance services as NBFC (non-banking finance company).

The Finance Minister appreciated the progress so far being made regarding the operationalization of PMIC. The Minister said that PMIC will strengthen the government’s National Financial Inclusion Strategy. The new company will have the capacity to serve a large underserved client base, added the Minister.

It was decided that PMIC will start functioning in October 2016.

Secretary Finance Dr.Waqar Masood Khan, Governor State Bank of Pakistan. Mr. Ashraf Wathra, Secretary EAD Mr. Tariq Bajwa and other senior officials of the Ministry of Finance participated the meeting. —INP