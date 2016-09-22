India bat first against NZ in 500th Test

KANPUR: India won the toss and elected to bat first against New Zealand in their series-opener in Kanpur on Thursday — the 500th Test in the hosts’ history.

The three-Test series kicks off a packed programme of international cricket for India, who will also host England, Bangladesh and Australia later this season.

Two spinners and two pace bowlers are included in Virat Kohli’s India team at Green Park stadium.

The Kane Williamson-led visitors have three spinners in their starting XI.

India: Murali Vijay, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin, Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Luke Ronchi, BJ Watling (wicketkeeper), Mitchell Santner, Mark Craig, Ish Sodhi, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult