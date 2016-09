HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares rallied more than one percent on Thursday morning as traders cheered the Federal Reserve’s decision to keep interest rates unchanged.

The Hang Seng Index added 1.14 percent, or 270.19 points, to 23,940.09 by the break.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.75 percent, or 22.74 points, to 3,048.61, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China’s second exchange, gained 0.78 percent, or 15.57 points, to 2,021.17.