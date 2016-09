Pakistan’s legendary batsman and former skipper, Younis Khan has been hospitalized after falling seriously ill, local media reported today.

As per details, the 38-year old, Younis, was transported to a private hospital in Karachi earlier today (Wednesday).

Earlier, doctors had advised Pakistan’s leading runs scorer for complete bed rest due to temperature.

It is pertinent to mention here that, Pakistan are scheduled to play three- match Test series against West Indies in Abu Dhabi next month.