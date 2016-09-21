World urged to play role in resolving Kashmir Dispute under UN resolutions

The Adviser to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affair, Sartaj Aziz has spent a busy day lobbying for Kashmir cause.

He held bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Japan, Austria and Switzerland.

During these meetings he raised the Kashmir issue and India’s human rights violations and called on the international community to play its part in helping resolve Kashmir dispute in line with United Nations Security Council resolutions.

The Adviser also discussed developments in Afghanistan, as well as Pakistan’s successful efforts in counterterrorism. He sought support for Pakistan’s candidature for NSG membership, based on its strong credentials in non-proliferation as well as nuclear safety and security.