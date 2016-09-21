Uri attack: India summons Pakistan High Commissioner

NEW DELHI/ISLAMABAD: The Indian Ministry of External Affairs has on Wednesday summoned Pakistan High Commissioner Abdul Basit.

The envoy has been called in by Indian Foreign Secretary Jai Shankar to lodge a formal protest over the attack at Army Brigade Headquarters in Uri which killed eighteen soldiers.

MEA Spokesman Vikar Swarup also said that India is ready to provide finger prints and DNA samples of the attackers if Pakistan wishes to investigate the attacks.

Pakistan and India have once again been embroiled in a diplomatic stand-off after the attack which India has blamed on militants from Pakistan. This attack also comes just as when Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is set to addressing the atrocities in Indian-held Kashmir at the United Nations General Assembly.

Indian Home Minister Rajnath Singh blamed Pakistan for the attack calling it ‘terrorist state’. However, the government and armed forces have reiterated and they are prepared for any threat to the country.