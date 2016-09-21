Turkish Commander briefed on efforts to promote regional peace

ISLAMABAD: Commander of the Turkish Land Forces, General Saleh Zaki Colak on Wednesday was briefed about Pakistan’s endeavours to promote regional peace, security and stability.



The visiting Turikish dignitary was briefed by National Security Adviser (NSA) Lt Gen (R) Nasser Khan Janjua at a meeting held here.

Underscoring the centrality of Kashmir to the Pakistan-India relations the NSA said the way India is trying to handle Kashmir byway of use of force, it will affect the regional stability, ultimately world peace.

The NSA underlined the need saying world community needs to intervene to ensure that the situation does not spiral out of hands.

He reiterated that there is a dire need to resolve the long out standing dispute of Kashmir according to UN Resolution.

He insisted that Kashmir should be used as a “Key to Peace” to mitigate this dangerous “Flash Point”.

The NSA praised Turkish people for their recent role which they played for their country and thanked Tureky for supporting Pakistan’s Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG) membership.

General Colak lauded the sacrifices of the Pakistan Army and people in war against terrorism.

He acknowledged that ongoing efforts being made by Pakistan and its Armed Forces to fight the menace of terrorism were extremely important for a long lasting peace in the region.

General Colak thanked the NSA for his briefing and two sides agreed to continue their endeavours to bring a durable peace in the region at large.