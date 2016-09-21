Three killed as truck falls into river in Swat

SWAT: At least three pesons including a girl died and two others were injured when a truck fell into River Swat here on Wednesday.

Police said that a truck skidded off road after driver lost control of the vehicle and fell into River Swat in subdivision Bahrain.

Three people died in the accident while two others sustained injuries. Body of a girl was recovered while two were swept away by the gushing water of the river and search for them was in progress.

The injured were shifted to hospital where according to medics their condition was stable.