Those crying over Uri attack, don’t feel Kashmiris’ pain: Gilani

Chairman of All Parties Hurriyet Conference, Syed Ali Gilani has denounced Indian media and politicians for adopting double standards in the wake of Uri attack in the territory.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Held Srinagar while commenting on the Uri attack deplored that Indian politicians, without applying their reason, jumped to conclusions and an ambiance and euphoria of war-like situation was created and people were instigated and infused with illogical theories against Pakistan, KMS reported.

He said, “We as human beings feel pain and with sincere heart, believe in promotion of universal brotherhood. We never derive pleasure from human sufferings.”

Slamming Indian media for its biased reporting and irrational reviews, Gilani said, “They added fuel to the already-volatile situation.”

“In a bid to gain favors of their masters, the local stooges scolded and blamed Pakistan without assigning any logic,” he said, asking all these politicians to follow set of scales of mind and be realistic in such volatile situations.

“It is highly deplorable that all these politicians are following their sentiments, and there is a need to come out from this cocoon thinking and they should shun their dubious and double-standards,” he added.

“We feel that there is no difference between humans and the blood of every human being, whosoever he is, is sacred but the question arises why double-standards are followed? We ask all those raising hue and cry over Uri attack, why they feel the blood of youth in Kashmir is cheap and why don’t they feel the pain and agonies of Kashmiris.”

“People want to know what philosophy is it where you are mourning over the Uri episode but deriving pleasure from massacre in Kashmir. Is this all that you call this a patriotic passion that those killed in Kashmir were enemies or aggressors?” he said, while addressing pro-India politicians.