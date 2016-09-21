Speaker KP Assembly demands inclusion of Swat Express way, Kohat Industrial Estate in CPEC

PESHAWAR: Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Asad Qaiser has demanded federal government to include Swat Express Way and Kohat Industrial Estate in China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

He said this while talking with media here at Tahira Qazi Shaheed Hall in Assembly Secretariat on Tuesday, Minister for Finance Muzaffar Said, Advisor to Chief Minister for Prison Malik Qasim Khan, MPA Ziaullah Bangash, Ehtisham Akber, Gul Sahib Khan, Zarin Zia, Dina Naz and others were present on the occasion.

Speaker said that CPEC would change the history and all the provinces should be treated on parity bases. He said that Indus High Way from Peshawar to Dera Ismail Khan and Railway Track from Peshawar to Rawalpindi should be included in CPEC project. He said that making of Chashma Lift Bank Chanal is need of the hour but work did not start over it. He said that work should be started over it as soon as possible.

The Speaker said that KP Government has unanimous passed a resolution regarding CPEC to treat all the province on equality bases.

He said KP Government making historical legislations for the welfare of people adding that recently they have passed Whistleblower and Prohibition of Interest on Private Loans Bills. He said that menace of terrorism can not only be eliminated from Military operations but it can be eliminated if people were provided employment opportunities. He said that if the federal government agreed the KP Government would start work on the production of electricity from natural gas in Karak and Kohat. —APP