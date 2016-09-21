SC seeks reports from CS, IGP Balochistan in Quetta carnage

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Balochistan and the Chief Secretary (CS) to submit detailed report regarding Quetta blast before the next date of hearing alongwith CCTV footages of the incident.

The three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Anwar Zaheer Jamali comprising Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and Justice Umar Atta Bandial heard the suo motu case of Quetta blast tragedy.

During the course of proceedings, the court reprimanded IGP Balochistan for lack of progress in investigation into the incident.

Senior Advocate Hamid Khan counsel for victim families appeared before the court and stated that neither any arrest had so far been made in the case nor anyone had been held responsible.

He said that due to government’s lack of interest no inquiry was conducted of the incident yet.

He alleged that reportedly the record was being tempered to show security check and doctors’ attendance on the day of the tragedy.

Hamid Khan told the court that Chief Secretary Balochistan was not cooperating in the inquiry of the incident. He also termed the CS as the most irresponsible person.

The Chief Justice asked the IGP Balochistan to take the case to its logical conclusion.

The CJP remarked that there was an issue of law and order situation in Quetta for quite some time and it would be worth noting that what action the federal and provincial government had taken to rectify the situation.

Justice Azmat Saeed expressed displeasure over the answers of the IGP and stated that the court would not compromise on the probe of the tragic incident.

The court transferred the case to Quetta Registry and adjourned hearing of the case till October 4. —APP