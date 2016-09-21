Robbers kill truck driver in Quetta

QUETTA: Armed robbers killed a truck driver and injured cleaner after he tried to flee during robbery attempt here on Wednesday.

Levies sources said that armed robbers signalled to stop a truck carrying goods in Bakhtiarabad area of the provincial capital Quetta but the driver instead of stopping tried to escape.

The robbers opened fire at truck resulting in death of driver and injured the cleaner and fled from the scene of the crime.

The dead body and injured were shifted to hospital and the law enforcement agencies personnel cordoning off the area started search operation for the fleeing robbers.