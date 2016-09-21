Resolution to register treason case against Altaf Hussain passed

KARACHI: A resolution against founder of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Altaf Hussain was unanimously passed by Sindh Assembly for chanting anti-Pakistan slogans.

MQM lawmaker Sardar Ahmad tabled a in the resolution in the Assembly, seeking action against party founder for chanting anti-Pakistan slogans.

In the resolution, the MPA said that he strongly condemns the anti-Pakistan slogans and calls for terrorist acts in Pakistan, and that the Sindh Assembly should demand the federal government to try Altaf Hussain under article 6 of the constitution.

He also denounced the August 22 attacks on the offices of ARY News and Samaa TV on the call of Altaf Hussain.

Two similar resolutions were also moved by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The PTI member Khurram Sher Zaman, in the resolution, also demanded that a treason case should be registered against Altaf Hussain.