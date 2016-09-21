President satisfied over improving economy

ISLAMABAD: President Mamnoon Hussain Wednesday expressed satisfaction over the improving national economy owing to sound economic policies of the government.

The President while talking to Minister for Commerce, Engr. Khurram Dastgir Khan who called on him at the Aiwan-e-Sadr said, Pakistan’s improved economy has also been acknowledged by the International Financial Institutions.

He said the government’s efforts to revive the economy were resulting in generation of robust business and trade activities across the country.

The President directed that appropriate measures be taken for increasing and diversifying country’s exports for strengthening the national economy.

The President also called for exploring new markets besides solidifying the existing ones for promotion of Pakistani products.

The President said that issues of exporters and entrepreneurs be resolved to facilitate them in increasing country’s exports.

Minister for Commerce Engr. Khurram Dastgir Khan briefed the President about matters pertaining to his Ministry.