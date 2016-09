KARACHI: A spokesman of Sindh Police while submitting daily report to Inspector General of Police Sindh A.D Khawaja Wednesday mentioned that during last 24 hours 1618 vehicles were checked in snap checking drive.



Out of 1618 vehicles, 810 were found having coloured/fancy window glasses, substandard or without number plates.

According to reports in police three zones, police under Section Cr.PC 54 arrested 139 suspected persons while 252 suspected vehicles impended under Cr.PC 550.