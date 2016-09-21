PM meets world leaders, highlights Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir

NEW YORK: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif (PM) has continued to highlight occupied Kashmir issue in meetings with international leaders on sidelines of United Nations General Assembly session in New York.

Talking to British Prime Minister Theresa May, the premier said people of occupied Kashmir must be allowed to choose their destination under United Nations Security Council resolutions.

He said human rights violations and brutal state oppression in Kashmir are at their peak and it is the duty of the international community to ask India to immediately end state atrocities against innocent and defenseless Kashmiris.

Meanwhile, PM Nawaz held a talk with New Zealand Prime Minister John Key and expressed satisfaction on the state of bilateral relations. Both the leaders also exchanged views on matters of regional and global concerns.

The premier has also written a letter to permanent members of Security Council, urging to take notice of Indian barbarity in held-Kashmir.

Separately, talking at UN Summit for Refugees and Migrants at the United Nations in New York, Prime Minister said Pakistan is the only country in the world which hosted Afghan refugees for longest period and despite decline in international funding we did not back out.

He said Pakistan favors dignified repatriation of Afghan refugees and it is in the best interest of both Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The Prime Minister will focus on the Kashmir dispute and will especially invite the attention of world leaders to the recent surge in state-backed atrocities and systematic violations of fundamental human rights in Indian Occupied Kashmir since the extra judicial killing of Kashmiri youth leader Burhan Wani. PM will highlight Pakistan’s contribution in maintaining peace and security in the regional as well as global context. —INP