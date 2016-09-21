PIA suspends flight operations for Gilgit, Chitral and Skardu for today

Following tension between Pakistan and India, the national flag-carrier on Wednesday suspended flight operation northern areas of the country.

According to the spokesperson of Pakistan International Airline (PIA), Danyal Gilani, the flights have been suspended by the Civil Aviation due to airspace restrictions of the northern areas. An apology was also tendered to the passengers who wanted to travel on September 21 to the above mentioned areas.

The Islamabad-Skardu flight Pk-451 had been suspended as well as the Skardu-Islamabad flight Pk-452, the spokesman said.

Islamabad-Gilgit flight Pk-605 and Gilgit-Islamabad flight Pk 606 had also been suspended. Islamabad-Gilgit flight of Pk-607 and Gilgit-Islamabad Pk 608 had been suspended as well.

Islamabad-Gilgit Pk-609 and Gilgit-Islamabad Pk-610 had also been both suspended. Islamabad-Peshawar, Chitral Pk-660 and Peshawar, Chitral-Islamabad Pk-661 had also been suspended.