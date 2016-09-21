Pakistan’s nuclear program will not be limited: Maleeha Lodhi

NEW YORK: Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Maleeha Lodhi, said on Wednesday that Pakistan’s nuclear program could not be limited.

Addressing to a joint presser with Foreign Secretary Aizaz Chaudhry, Lodhi said that US Secretary of State John Kerry had urged Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to limit Pakistan’s atomic program.

However, she said that it had been conveyed to the US Secretary of State that the proposals which were expected from Pakistan should also be implemented by India.

“Pakistan’s nuclear program cannot be limited,” she said. “The world should first put an end to nuclear activities undertaken by India,” she added.

“Pakistan’s inclusion in the Nuclear Suppliers Group was also discussed during the meeting,” she said.