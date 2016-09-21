Pakistan, Turkey make agreement to expand defence ties

ISLAMABAD: Commander of the Turkish Land Forces General Salih Zeki Colak called on Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif in his office on Tuesday and discussed matters of mutual interest.

The minister appreciated the exemplary and historic brotherly relations between Pakistan and Turkey.

He expressed Pakistan’s strong desire to deepen, broaden and strengthen Pakistan-Turkey relations in the field of defence, a press release said.

Both the leaders discussed issues of mutual interest including extremism, terrorism and flow of refugees across the borders.

They also shared the resolve to cooperate with each other in order to effectively face challenges.

The Defence Minister also apprised the Turkish General on Pakistan’s success in operation Zarb-e-Azb and National Action Plan.

The minister said Pakistan valued the cooperation from the Turkish side in the provision of Trainer-37 aircraft to Pakistan on gratis basis.

Moreover, the minister offered sale of Super Mushak aircraft with Turkish specifications.

In the meeting, the minister expressed satisfaction over the successful holding of the 11th round of high level Military Dialogue Group meeting in Ankara in October 2015.

He thanked the Turkish Navy for their participation in the exercise AMAN-13. Turkish Navy was also invited to participate in AMAN-17 exercise scheduled in February 2017.

The minister appreciated the democratic initiatives of President Recep Tayyib Erdogan, Turkish role for crushing uprising on its borders, its role in Syria and the Turkish participation in trilateral process on Afghanistan as Pakistan desired for a peaceful and stable Afghanistan.

He pointed out that both the countries cooperated closely at the regional and multinational fora through the platforms of United Nations, OIC and ECO.

The minister invited the Turkish delegation for IDEAS-2016 to be held at Karachi from 22-25 November 2016.

He extended thanks for the generous support of Turkey to Pakistan during national calamities. —APP