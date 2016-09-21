Pakistan briefs EU about its concerns over Kashmir situation

UNITED NATIONS: Foreign Secretary Aizaz Ahmed Chaudhry met European Union Secretary General for External Affairs, Ms. Helga Schmid, and briefed her on the deteriorating situation in Indian occupied Kashmir and Pakistan’s concern over the developments in the disputed state.

The two met Tuesday on the sidelines of the 71st session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

The Foreign Secretary told his EU counterpart about the gross human rights violations committed by India against innocent Kashmiris that has resulted in the death of over 100 and injuries to 8,000 people, according to a press release issued by the Pakistan delegation to the U.N.

The EU side noted Pakistan’s concerns and inquired about the current state of Pakistan-India relations.

Afghanistan was also discussed during the meeting and Ms. Helga Schmid appreciated Pakistan’s role in facilitating peace efforts in the war-torn country.

EU Secretary General also briefed the Foreign Secretary on preparations for the upcoming Ministerial Conference on Afghanistan to be held in Brussels in October.