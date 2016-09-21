Pak Govt making efforts for security improvement: ICC Chief Executive

LAHORE: Chief Executive, International Cricket Council, David Richardson said on Wednesday that Pakistan Government is making good efforts for improving security situation, saying he was hopeful that international cricket would return to Pakistan in due course of time after security situation reaches the level when foreign teams would be convinced that is it safe to visit Pakistan.

“It is not for ICC or PCB to decide about the return of international cricket to Pakistan. Security experts and consultants attached with the foreign teams and players decide that, and it is based on their analysis after reviewing security situation where a cricket series or event is to be played”, he said while addressing a news conference here at Gadaffi stadium along with Pakistan test captain, Misbah ul Haq.

Prior to addressing the press conference, ICC official presented Test Championship Mace to Pak test captain Misbah for gaining the status of number one test team in the world at a simple but impressive ceremony at Gadaffi stadium. Pakistan Cricket Board’s Chief Operating Officer, Subhan Ahmad was also present on the occasion.

David Richardson regretted that circumstances have got difficult in the world due to security and Pakistan has been hardest hit in this regard.

“ICC members countries are supporting Pakistan cricket as their teams play with Pakistan no matter in United Arab Emirates and that way international cricket keeps going, though not in Pakistan”, he said.

He said security has become a challenge in a number of countries and Pakistan is not an exception in this regard and Pakistan Government is making resolute efforts to overcome this issue.

“At a time when security situation is good for cricket, ICC will welcome the return of international cricket to Pakistan”, he asserted.

He said PCB is also trying to arrange matches at home in which foreign players take part and when it (PCB) is close to achieving this target something big (terrorist attack) happens which derails all such efforts.

“It is not going to be that easy (to bring back international cricket to Pakistan), it is challenging”, he asserted.

David Richardson said it will be “silly” to go against the advice of the security experts and consultants regarding resumption of international cricket and Pakistan has to wait until security situation improves to a level which would convince the security experts that foreign teams can visit Pakistan without any security threat.

To a question, he said ICC has no control over bilateral series as it is a matter involving the two countries playing each other at home and away basis.

“ICC is responsible for its own cricket events and tournaments and bilateral series are the issues between the two playing countries and ICC cannot interfere in it”, he added.

He said Pakistan achieved number one test ranking due to hard work and commitment by the team under the able guidance of captain Misbah ul Haq.

He praised leadership qualities of Misbah, and appreciated that he led the team in an exemplary way due to which the team gained number one test ranking which is a big honour for Pakistan.