Over 5,000 security personnel to guard Muharram gatherings in capital

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Police have finalised security arrangements on the eve of Muharram ul Haram and a total of 5,000 security personnel will be deputed to guard various gatherings in the capital city of Islamabad.



According to sources, Islamabad Police have finalized comprehensive security arrangements for the processions, religious gatherings during Muharram ul Haram and decided to launch combing aswell as search operations in various slum areas of the city including Afghan habitats to ensure fool proof security.

The IGP Islamabad Tariq Masood Yasin, the sources said, has directed all wings of Islamabad police to ensure complete coordination for success of this plan.

SSP Islamabad Sajid Kiyani has chalked out a special security plan after brainstorming session of relevant stakeholders following which close liaison would be maintained with peace committees and organizers of ‘Majalis’ and Processions. More than 900 religious gatherings (Majalis) and over 175processions would be held and cooperation of organizers would been sured with the police and law enforcing officials.

SSP Islamabad has directed police to produce all those persons before magistrate under act 107/151 who could create law and order situation during Muharram.

He said that action would be taken against organizers of ‘Majalis’ and processions if they would violate route or not observe timing.

Similarly, action would also be taken against those who would use loudspeakers with intensity for carrying sound away from Majalis venue under Amplifier Act.

Those people who could create law and order situation, irrelevant to which sect they belong, would be arrested for one month under Maintenance of Public Order, the source added.

The sources said that SSP has also directed for strict security arrangements on these occasions and special checking of participants.

Special arrangements would be made for checking of participants by using walk through gates at the entrance of Majalis.

Police have been directed for close vigilance of those people having names in 4th schedule and inform relevant police station in case of their any movement outside the city.

Rangers and FC will also assist Islamabad police to ensure elaborate security arrangements. The SSP also ordered all SHOs to make proper light arrangements after discussion with authorities concerned and also to remove bushes in the various areas in the vicinity of worship places.

He said that it should be ensured that processions will pass through the fixed routes and timings of processions to be observed strictly. The SSP also directed for effective patrolling and use commando vehicles for the purpose.

Walk through gates would be installed at all entry and exit points of Majalis and processions and it would be covered through large strength of policemen.

All SPs, SDPOs have been asked to take steps to check wall chalking or pasting posters which may hurt sentiments of people.

Patrolling officers would conduct visits of all the routes of Muharram processions and Imambargahs. Rooftops of surrounding buildings would also be covered by the police officials. Lady Police would be deputed for the female gatherings while police officers would perform security duties outside of Imambargahs.