Jamaat Islami expresses concern over poor sanitation, traffic in metropolis

KARACHI: Naib Ameer Jamaat Islami Pakistan Rashid Nasim has expressed serious concern over the heap of garbage and poor traffic situation in Karachi, the largest city of Pakistan.

In a statement here Wednesday, he demanded of the Sindh Government and the elected representatives of local bodies in Karachi and other parts of Sindh that they should play their active role for the beautification and proper sanitation in their respected areas so that people should get sigh of relief.

He alleged that the elected leadership wherever wanted to visit or live that places were cleaned and beautified within no time, on the contrary the civic problems of general public remained unresolved.

Rashid Nasim particularly referred to poor sanitation situation before and after Eidul Azha as one can see heap of garbage on all important roads and streets.

Instead of making Karachi and other parts of Sindh province “Kachra Kundi”, the elected representatives should pay heed towards its development and proper sanitation, he added.