Italian Defence Minister discusses regional security with Army Chief

RAWALPINDI: Minister for Defence of Italy Senator Roberta Pinotti on Tuesday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Raheel Sharif at General Headquarters here.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest including defence collaboration and regional security came under discussion, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated in a news release.

The visiting dignitary lauded successes and achievements of operation Zarb-e-Azb and acknowledged the resolve and sacrifices of Pakistani Nation and Armed Forces in fight against terrorism. —ISPR