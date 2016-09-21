Indian troops kill 11 youth in IOK

Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism, Indian Held Kashmir (IHK), martyred 11 youth in Uri, Baramulla and Kupwara districts here on Wednesday.

The youth were shot dead at Mahiya, Bijhama in Lachipura and in Nowgam Handwara area during crackdown operations following the so-called attack on Uri Army headquarters on Sunday.

The occupation authorities, quite often arrest Kashmiri youth in different areas of Kashmir Valley, and after bringing them to border areas shoot them dead in fake encounters, reported Kashmir Media Service (KMS) reported.

Complete shutdown be observed in Banihal, Ramban, Doda, Bhaderwah, Kishtwar, Rajouri, Poonch and Gool-Gulab Garh areas of Chenab valley in Jammu region, today, as part of protest calendar given by the joint Hurriyet leadership against Indian brutalities in the territory. The joint Hurriyet leadership had called for observing the 21th September as solidarity day with the people of Chenab Valley and Pir Panjal.

Anjuman-e-Islamia and other Muslim organizations in Bhadarwah and Doda appealed to the people to follow the calendar, in letter and spirit.

A teenage girl died of cardiac arrest when Indian police and troops resorted to excessive force on the protesters near Chatwatan area of Shopian district. This killing raised the death toll in the ongoing Kashmir Intifada to 105.

The puppet authorities booked the illegally detained Hurriyet leaders, Noor Muhammad Kalwal and Ayaz Muhammad Akbar, under draconian law, Public Safety Act, and lodged them at Kot Bhalwal Jail in Jammu. The Chairperson of Dukhtaran-e-Millat, Aasiya Andrabi and High Court Bar Association in their separate statements asked all the member States of the United Nations to take all possible measures to save South Asia from an imminent threat of nuclear war between India and Pakistan.