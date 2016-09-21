India stages same drama to hide its black face in occupied Kashmir: Sirajul Haq

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan Ameer, Senator Sirajul Haq has said that India has staged same kind of drama before the UN General Assembly session in order hide its criminal face from the world at large.

Sirajul Haq was talking to media after attending a national conference to address issues of Afghan refugees held in Islamabad on Wednesday.

While commenting over recent developments in UNGA session, the JI Ameer said that Indian Prime Minister Modi had avoided the UNGA session for the second time this year as India’s face had been exposed by continued violation of human rights in occupied Kashmir.

He said New Delhi had managed the Uri attack itself to use it a ploy to make out a fake case against Pakistan.

The JI chief said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif should present Pakistan’s case before the UN General Assembly with courage and full confidence to plead the Kashmiris’ struggle to get right of self-determination.

Sirajul Haq called for building a conducive atmosphere for the return of the Afghan refugees to their home. He said the manner in which the refuges were being driven back was most improper.

He said that sincere efforts should be made for peace in Afghanistan and India should not be given an opportunity to strengthen her hold in the neighbouring country. He said that India was building major projects and dams in Afghanistan to win over the Afghans while the improper attitude of the Pakistan government was distancing the Afghans from this country.

He said that the education of the Afghan students studying in the country should not be disrupted and the business of the Afghans in our country should not be affected.

He said the Afghan refugees issue was not the issue of the refugees alone. It was an issue relating two states and two nations and Pakistan’s attitude at this juncture was bound to affect the relations between the two countries in future.

He said the refugees issue must be handled with prudence and in line with the UN Charter for Refugees. He however said that both the governments were violating the UN charter in regard to the Afghan refugees.

He said that some Afghan refugees had been transported to their country in the darkness of night and were targeted by the Afghan army. Such a policy would destroy the goodwill this country and the Pakistani nation head earned by hosting the Afghans for decades.

Replying to a question about joining the PTI Raiwind march, the JI chief said that the JI had already planned a protest meeting at Faisalabad on September 30. However, he said, that the opposition would have a meeting on the Panama leaks in the first week of October and decide a future line of action in this regard.