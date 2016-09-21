IHK’s struggle cannot be suppressed through might: says Chaudhry Nisar

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior, Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Tuesday said legitimate struggle of people of Indian Held Kashmir for right to self-determination cannot be suppressed through might.

He was talking to Prime Minister, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider, who called on the minister here and discussed human rights violations in Indian Held Kashmir.

The minister said that practice of levelling baseless allegations against Pakistan and avoiding meaningful dialogues by Indian leadership are main hurdle in way of regional peace.

He rejected Indian threats and said Pakistan would continue extending political, diplomatic and morale support to the Kashmiris.

He said the gross violation of human rights and refusal to implement United Nations resolutions on occupied Kashmir is a matter of great concern not only for UN itself but also for those who claim themselves champions of democratic norms. —Agencies