Forthcoming election meaningless, fruitless without electoral reforms: Sirajul Haq

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan Ameer, Senator Sirajul Haq urged Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to bring electoral reformations as the forthcoming general polling will be meaningless. He criticised that candidates had completely thrashed boundaries set by ECP by spending money like water in recent by-election.

It has been proved that polling is the game for elites but no place for middle-class or lower-class nationals, he added. He expressed his thought while meeting different delegations in Islamabad on Wednesday.

He emphasised need of impartial and transparent election across Pakistan while ECP completed failed to fulfill the demand of whole nation. ECP has failed to implement its code of conduct and electoral reforms so far which indicates that the forthcoming electoral process will not meet requirement of national representation. He said only riches could can take part in polling but it will be out of reach of common man.

The JI Ameer strongly demanded ECP to ensure implementation of electoral reformations and suspension of elements continuously violating its electoral regulations. He demanded accountability of candidates and political parties that were spending hefty amount in election.

While commenting over developments in ongoing session of United National’s General Assembly (UNGA), Senator Sirajul Haq said U.S. President Barack Obama had admitted in his speech that Israel could not maintain its occupation in Palestine soil. However, Siraj also expressed disappointment over Obama’s silence over Kashmir issue, the oldest international dispute on UN charter.

Siraj said Obama kept complete silence over atrocities of Indian authorities against Kashmiris which spread disappointment for not only Kashmiris, Pakistanis and fair nations across the world.