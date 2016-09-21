Commander Turkish Land Forces meets Army Chief

RAWALPINDI: General Salih Zeki Colak, Commander of the Turkish Land Forces visited General Headquarters today (Tuesday) and called on General Raheel Sharif, Chief of Army Staff.

During the meetings, wide range of issues of mutual interest including defence, security cooperation, training and measures contributing towards regional stability came under discussion.

General Salih Zeki Colak was given detailed briefing on Operational, intelligence and training aspects of Pakistan Army.

The visiting dignitary lauded the unparalleled achievements of Pakistan Army and sacrifices made in fight against terrorism.

Earlier on arrival at General headquarters, Commander of the Turkish Land Forces laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada. A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army presented the guard of honour to the visiting dignitary.

The delegation is scheduled to visit training institutions including recently established state of the Art National Counter terrorism Centre at Pabbi. —ISPR