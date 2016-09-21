China to enhance its help mitigating sufferings of refugees

BEIJING: Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has announced that his country will give additional support to the World community to cope with the massive numbers of refugees and migrants moving throughout the world, reports Chinese media.



Addressing the Leader’s Summit on Refugees in New York, Li Keqiang has revealed Chinese plans to spend an additional 300-million US dollars over the next three years.

“Each year in the next three years, China will provide 50 million dollars to multi-lateral humanitarian organizations or UN Initiatives, and another 50 million dollars in the form of bilateral humanitarian aid. This would enlarge China’s commitment by 300 million US dollars. “

This follows another promise by the Chinese Premier on Monday to add 100-million dollars in annual aid to UN development agencies.

That new funding will be itemized in the Chinese government’s South-South Cooperation Fund, which was first set up last year to assist developing countries.

The new 300-million US dollar Chinese commitment to refugees comes following a call to action by UN Secretary General Ban Ki Moon.

“Not a single country, however powerful and resources it may be, cannot handle this one. The United Nations cannot handle this one alone. We need all solidarity and we need unity in addressing this issue.”

The large movement of refugees and migrants is one of the main focal points at this year’s UN General Assembly this year.

Monday’s Summit for Refugees and Migrants has seen world leaders sign the “New York Declaration.” This is an international pledge to improve the conditions facing the world’s refugees and migrants.

Premier Li Keqiang also reiterated his government’s commitment to end poverty in China, based on this country’s current national standards, by 2020.

He also stresses the importance of sustainable and balanced development while addressing a UN symposium on sustainable development.

The UN’s 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development has a total of 17 goals for the world to achieve by 2030, including targets for economic development, poverty alleviation, gender equality and environmental protection.

Providing insight to the UN about what China is doing to achieve the development targets, Li Keqiang said, the Chinese government has adopted its own Program on the Implementation of the Agenda.

The Chinese Premier says one key aspect of the national program is to eradicate poverty in China in the next 4-years.

“We have high hopes that we are capable of eradicating poverty based on current standards in China by the year of 2020, so as to meet the targets when it comes to poverty and hunger eradication, women and children’s health as well as affordable housing. By 2030, we hope we will be getting close to the standard of developed countries.”

The Chinese Premier has pledged to add 100 million US dollars to UN development projects in the coming 5-years.

He’s also promised close to 20-million US dollars in charitable donations over the next 3-years for international foundations which are fighting against HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria.