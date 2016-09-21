ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrants for Tahirul Qadri, Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: An Anti Terrorism Court on Tuesday re-issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan and Pakistan Awami Tehreek chief Tahir ul Qadri in SSP attack case.

A hearing was held for the attack on SSP Asmatullah Junejo by workers of the two parties when they had held a sit-in in Islamabad’s Red Zone in 2014.

The court ordered SSP Islamabad Sajid Kiyani to produce the two accused till October 11.

The court reprimanded police for being unable to arrest the accused. “Imran Khan is holding rallies everywhere and you cannot arrest him,” the judge remarked.

Police submitted a compliance in the court where it was stated that when they raided residences of the accused they were not present in their houses.

The court expressed its dissatisfaction at the report. —INP