MULTAN: Another victim of the train (Awam Express) accident died at the Nishtar Medical Institute (NMI) here on Wednesday.



Naseer, 42, of Rahim Yar Khan died this morning rising the death toll to seven, said a source at the NMI.

Spokesperson for MS NMI Dr Abdul Wali said Naseer received burns with other injuries and was under treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).