KARACHI: A woman injured in wall collapse of Jinnah Hospital died during treatment here on Tuesday.



A couple hailing from Landhi had come to Jinnah Hospital for treatment of their daughter the other day when dilapidated wall of Jinnah Hospital near Nursing College Gate suddenly came down.

Due to wall collapse 54-year-old Asghar died on the spot and his wife and daughter were injured who were under treatment and his wife also expired.