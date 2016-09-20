We are satisfied with the security in Pakistan, Oman team official

LAHORE: The coordinator and goal keeping coach of the visiting Oman U-18 hockey team, Shakir Muneer said on Tuesday that Pakistan is a safe country to host international hockey events and matches.



“The foreign hockey teams should also visit Pakistan as it is safe to play hockey here and we are fully satisfied with the security provided to us during the series,” he told APP here after his team completed its four test series at national hockey stadium.

He said efforts will be made that Oman senior team may feature in the national hockey championship to be hosted by Pakistan Hockey federation in Lahore in coming months but it depends on the Oman hockey authorities to decide about it.

He said it was a very beneficial experience for his team to play a four test series prior to its participation in the Junior Asia Cup being played in Dhaka later this month. Oman team lost the series 3-0 as the opening match ended in a 2-2 draw.

“We did fairly good in the opener of the series and managed a 2-2 draw and after that we undermine Pakistan side which let us down in the next three matches,” he said adding Our players took Pakistani side easy opponent after the drawn game which was a huge mistake and they become complacent in the following games.”

Shakir Muneer said his side tried out different combinations during the series in order to give ample opportunity to the players in the squad to finalize a combination to play in the Asia Cup.

“For us victory or defeat does not matter as we visited Pakistan to impart international match experience to our team prior to its participation in the Asia Cup and the visit has added to the experience and confidence of our players,” he maintained.

The team official said Oman senior team will also visit Pakistan in near future and they consider Pakistan their elder brother in hockey.

“We want to further cement sports relations between the two countries and we will also welcome technical officials from Pakistan to train our coaches and allied hockey staff,” he added.

He praised the performance of Pak team and termed it a talented side and said it can gain excellence provided it gets more international experience.

He said it is a good omen that Pakistan Hockey Federation is working on organizing its own league with the participation of foreign players and such a venture will give a tremendous boost to Pakistan hockey.