Two killed three injured in accidents

SARGODHA: Two young men were killed while three others including a woman suffered injuries in separate road accidents in Bhagtanwala police limits.

Police sources said that Muhammad Talha resident of chak 26 SB and his brother Tahir were riding a motorcycle when another motorcyclist Asad collided with them near chak 27 SB Tehsil Kotmomin.Talha died on the spot while the other two Tahir and Asad got injured.

In another incident a speeding truck hit to death a motorcyclist Faisal Mumtaz of Rehmat colony chak 63 ML while his mother Samina Bibi sustained injuries, near Shawala road.

The injured were shifted to local hospitals and police registered separate cases.