TOKYO: Tokyo shares rallied to end Tuesday morning’s session in positive territory ahead of key US and Japanese central bank meetings, but troubled airbag supplier Takata dived on news it is going up for sale.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index, which reopened after a public holiday, added 0.11 percent, or 18.61 points, to sit at 16,537.90 by the break.

The Topix index of all first-section issues rose 0.63 percent, or 8.28 points, to 1,319.78.