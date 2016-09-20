Sirajul Haq meets Khursheed Shah

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan Ameer, Senator Sirajul Haq held meeting with Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Khursheed Shah at his residence in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Both leaders exchanged views on national and international matters including Kashmir, Afghanistan and regional scenario.

The leaders agreed for announcing joint strategy of opposition parties in October to eliminate issues to refugees, normalising ties with neighbouring Afghanistan and overall regional situation.

Sirajul Haq and Khursheed Shah strongly condemned atrocities of Indian authorities on innocent citizens in occupied Kashmir. They demanded international community to implement resolutions of United Nations (UN) regarding disputed Jammu and Kashmir.