Saeed Ajmal wants limited overs return only

LAHORE: Pakistan veteran off-spinner Saeed Ajmal has said that no one from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has contacted him regarding farewell match of any sort.



Saeed Ajmal revealed that he is not ready to call it quits as he believes he is fit enough to play for Pakistan for another two years.

“No one has contacted me from the PCB as of now regarding my retirement plan,” said Ajmal, who is in London for a charity match. “I am fit and ready to play, as I have shown everyone in the recently concluded National T20 Cup that the ‘old Ajmal’ is back.”

Ajmal thinks he still has what it takes to deliver for Pakistan in the limited overs cricket in the absence of any other good off-spinner in domestic cricket. “Pakistan don’t have any good off-spinners in whole domestic structure,” said Ajmal. “I should be given chance after my T20 performance. If I fail to perform I will walk away myself.

“I believe I can contribute to the Pakistan team in the shorter formats for at least one or two years. That’s where my real focus is.”

The 38-year-old, who was once the best bowler in all formats, further said that he is ready to hang his boots in the longest format of the game.