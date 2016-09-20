Rangers recover huge cache of ammunition

KARACHI: Rangers carried out an operation in Qasba Colony area of Orangi Town in Karachi on Monday night on information provided by a detained accused and recovered huge cache of ammunition dumped underground.

A Rangers source informed that Kalashnikovs, rifles, 7mm pistols, bullet proof jackets and hundreds of bullets were recovered during operation that were dumped underground. The concealed weapons were used by a political party during riots in Katti Pahari area.

On the other hand, three accused were taken into custody by police during a raid in Boat Basin area of Clifton. Police sources said that the arrested accused, Sahib Khan, Zabit Khan and Saleem were involved in several cases of street crimes.

Police also arrested an accused involved in a triple murder case from Salar Compound area of Malir. Police sources said that the arrested accused, Sarfraz, was an activist of Sohail Dada Group of gang war.