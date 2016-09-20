Quetta hospital blast suo moto case: SC reprimands Balochistan IGP

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice Anwar Zaheer Jamali along with his subordinate bench members have reprimanded Balochistan Inspector General of Police on Tuesday for ‘unsatisfactory’ answers during hearing of suo moto case of blast in Civil Hospital of Quetta.

The Supreme Court bench asked the Inspector General concerned to report the progress made so far by the Balochistan Police to which he replied that it was a terror attack.

Justice Azmat Saeed resented Balochistan Police chief’s ‘unsatisfactory’ answer and stated that the court should not be narrated folklore as no compromise would be made on probe.

Adding to that, the bench remarked that the court knew it was a terror attack and not alight firecrackers in a marriage ceremony.

Justice Saeed further said that none should indulge himself in thought that the Supreme Court would not forget the case after today’s hearing.

The court ordered authorities to reestablish trauma centre of Civil Hospital which was decimated in the blast and provide foolproof security.