Public consultation meetings on FTAs with Turkey, Thailand to be held next month

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Commerce was in process of negotiating comprehensive Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) with Turkey and Thailand and in this connection public consultation will be held in October next month, Ministry sources said.



The sources said that in this connection, the first public consultation meeting will be held in Karachi on October 4, and another meeting will be held on October 6, in Lahore.

Before signing the agreements with Turkey and Thailand, the government intends to hold consultative meetings to solicit suggestions and recommendations from the relevant individuals and stakeholders.

The Ministry of Commerce have asked interested individual, civil society or organizations, business associations, chambers of Commerce and Industry and companies could contact on before September 30, through email or post to seek formal invitation for the above consultative meetings.