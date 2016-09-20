PSX witnesses record surge

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange witnessed a record surge at the start of the business week on Monday and 100 index crossed the limit of 40 thousand 500 points with an increase of 140 points.

This is the first time that the index has crossed this limit and it is expected that the index will keep on positive trend.

The index crossed the limit of40, 500 points, which reflects investors’ confidence in Pakistan’s economy.

According to business experts, the market is witnessing bullish trend for the last few days and it is hoped that the Stock Exchange will further rise. —APP