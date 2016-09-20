President urges focus on space education, capacity-building of young scientists

ISLAMABAD: President Mamnoon Hussain on Tuesday emphasized on focusing on education and research related to space sciences and devising solid plans to improve the skills of young scientists to attain self-sufficiency.

The President expressed these views at the inauguration of second International Conference on Space 2016 held here at the headquarters of COMSTECH (Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation).

The President said development in scientific research would bring further improvement in the fields of communications, agriculture, infrastructure development, environmental monitoring, early warning systems and education.

“Improving the capacity of Pakistani scientists in different fields of science including space research would be a valuable asset to improve the living standards of people,” he said.

The President said it was heartening to learn that help from space sciences was also being taken in the planning and monitoring of century’s great project – China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

“We will thus also be able to render valuable services for international peace and stability by positively contributing in space research,” he said.

The President congratulated Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO), Strategic Plans Division and related institutions on organizing the international conference on the topic of space research and development.

The President expressed confidence that the conference would prove beneficial for Pakistan with regard to research on Space and Upper Space and would be instrumental in promoting educational and research culture.

He said the conference would be an opportunity for Pakistani scientists to learn from the experience of visiting delegates from other countries.

President Mamnoon mentioned that there had been great progress in the field of Space Sciences during last few decades and expressed satisfaction that Pakistani scientists and engineers despite limited resources and unforeseen difficulties participated significantly, resulting in progress of scientific, social and economic sectors.

He recalled that the first communication satellite of Pakistan “PAK SAT 1R” had provided the basis for this progress and hoped that the Remote Sensing Satellite to be launched in near future, would also prove successful.

“This will quicken the pace of national development and Pakistan will be able to progress further in the field of space research,” he said.

The President said it was the time to compensate for the disadvantages as a result of discrimination meted out to Muslim world.

“It is regrettable that on certain occasions, by targeting specific regions and nations, efforts are made to restrict the benefits of research and development for them,” he said.

The only way to avoid such a situation is to achieve self-sufficiency in all fields of education, he added.

President Mamnoon commended the services rendered by SUPARCO and related institutions in this regard, however urged for a proactive role, devising of such strategies beneficial for coming generations and for the welfare of humanity.

He said such conferences and seminars played an important role in training of students and young scientists, as well as raising their intellectual level and making them aware of established trends in the contemporary world.

He lauded that SUPARCO was an active member of many international space research organizations and emphasized on enhancing links of national institutions with these institutions and initiate joint ventures.

Earlier, President Mamnoon took a tour of the International Space Exhibition held at the premises of COMSTECH. He appreciated the projects displayed by different countries. Director General Strategic Plans Division, Lieutenant General Mazhar Jamil and Chairman SUPARCO Qaiser Anis Khurram were also present.