PM urges OIC, Muslim countries to support the cause of Kashmiris

NEW YORK: Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has urged upon the OIC and other Muslim countries to raise voice for their brothers and sisters in Kashmir Valley, whose fundamental human rights have been desecrated by Indian security personnel through use of brute force.

Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif raised the issue during his meeting with Prince Mohammed Bin Naif Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, Crown Prince & Deputy Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia on Monday.

The Prime Minister asked the international community to realize gravity of the issue and play its role to resolve this political issue through dialogue according to the wishes and aspirations of the people of Jammu & Kashmir, in accordance with the UNSC resolutions.

“Kashmiri people must be allowed to decide about their destiny,” the Prime Minister said.

Sartaj Aziz, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs, Syed Tariq Fatemi, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs and Foreign Secretary Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry assisted the Prime Minister during the meeting held here on the margins of the UN General Assembly.

Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif pointed to the state atrocities in the Indian Occupied Kashmir and said the entire state of Jammu & Kashmir has been reduced to a jail by the Indian Occupation forces.

Referring to the recent threatening statements from the Indian Government, the Prime Minister said such statements would put regional peace and stability in danger.

During the meeting both leaders expressed satisfaction on the excellent state of bilateral ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan’s unequivocal support for protection of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Saudi Arabia against any threat.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif shared details with the Saudi Crown Prince of Pakistan’s successful Operation Zarb-e-Azb against terrorists as well as the National Action Plan which was aimed at eliminating extremism from the country.

“There was a need for a collective response by the Muslim world to defeat and eliminate this threat from the region,” the Prime Minister said.

The two sides also exchanged views on the regional situation, particularly peace efforts in Afghanistan, as well as Syria, Iraq and Yemen.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif highlighted the need to forge unity and harmony within the Muslim world.

Other issues that were discussed during the meeting included energy cooperation, economic ties, as well as the role of the Pakistani community in Saudi Arabia.