Pakistan to act as bridge between Asia and Europe: Pervaiz Rashid

DUNHUANG (Gansu): Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Senator Pervaiz Rashid said that Pakistan would be able to act as a bridge between the Asian, European and African continents.



The Minister who is currently in China said this while addressing the inaugural session of the Silk Road International Cultural Expo here Tuesday.

The linkage between South Asia, Central Asia, North Africa and Gulf states would further strengthen the economic and cultural ties leading to peace, stability and prosperity along the Silk Road, headed.

Development and prosperity require peaceful coexistence among people from different nations, ethnic groups, diverse cultural backgrounds and faiths, therefore nations need more cultural interactions to facilitate economic development driven by cultural exchange, the Minister remarked.

Senator Pervaiz Rashid commended the People’s Republic of China for taking the initiative of hosting the first International Silk Road Cultural Expo when peace, harmony and prosperity was the need of the time.

The gathering of representatives of eighty five countries at the Expo has sent a message to focus on inclusiveness and to encourage economic and cultural exchanges among the Silk Road nations, the Minister further said.

Appreciating the vision of Chinese leadership for initiating a historic project China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), he said that the corridor would transform communication, economic and cultural landscape besides promoting shared progress and development for both the neigbouring countries, region and beyond.

The Minister also expressed his gratitude to the Peoples’ Republic of China for hosting the event and extending warm hospitality to the Pakistani delegation.

At the conclusion of the Expo at Dunhuang, a declaration was issued whereby the member countries pledged to realize the cultural mission of the Silk Road (Dunhuang) International Cultural Expo and to advance global peace and development.