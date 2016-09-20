Non bailable arrest warrants on Imran, Qadri issued

An Anti-terrorism court on Tuesday issued non bailable arrest warrants of PTI Chief Imran Khan and PAT Chief Tahirul Qadri in SSP Asmatullah Junejo torture case.

As per details, Hearing a case pertaining to an attack on SSP Asmatullah Junejo during the PTI and PAT protests, the Judge Sohail Akram issued the non-bailable arrest warrants for both high profile personalities.

Junejo was attacked and beaten with batons by protesters during the Islamabad protests when they were at their peak. He sustained serious injuries. Subsequently, a case was registered against PAT and PTI workers under ATC clauses.