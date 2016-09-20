New York bomb suspect charged: media

NEW YORK: An Afghan-born American was reportedly charged Monday with attempted murder after being shot and captured in connection with bomb attacks in New York and New Jersey, thrusting security fears into the heart of the US election.

Saturday’s bombings, which left 29 people wounded in Manhattan and forced the cancellation of a US Marine Corps race in New Jersey, came on the same day that a Somali-American with possible links to the Islamic State extremist group went on a stabbing rampage in Minnesota, wounding nine people.

President Barack Obama, in New York on Monday to attend the UN General Assembly with other world leaders, called on Americans “not to succumb to fear.”

He stressed that investigators at this point saw no connection between the incidents on the East Coast and the Minnesota stabbings, where police said the assailant made “some references to Allah” in carrying out the attack.

Ahmad Khan Rahami, 28, was wounded in a shootout with police in Linden, New Jersey, just four hours after the FBI released a mugshot of him and texted alert messages to millions of people, describing him as “armed and dangerous.”

ABC News footage showed the bearded Rahami being stretchered into an ambulance, wearing a bloodied bandage on his right arm and moving his head moments after being taken into custody.

Police confirmed his arrest and said two officers had been wounded.