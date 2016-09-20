Nation stands united for defense of country’s geographical, ideological borders: DPC

LAHORE: The Difae Pakistan Council (DPC) has declared that the nation stood united for the defense of the country’s geographical and ideological borders and would face the Pakistan’s enemy and its agents within the country like one man.

The chairman of the DPC Steering Committee, Liaqat Baloch, told a crowded press conference at the Lahore Press Club on Tuesday that the Kashmiris’ struggle for independence and right of self-determination had reached a decisive stage. India had lost her nerves and had stooped to dirty tactics to malign Pakistan by maneuvering false attacks. He said the Uri attack had been planned by India herself to hide her brutalities in Held Kashmir and to prevent Pakistan from supporting the Kashmiris in their just struggle.

The Steering Committee appreciated the resolve at the Corps Commanders meeting to give a befitting response to the enemy threats and suggested that Azad Kashmir should be made base camp for Kashmir liberation and the Kashmiris should be extended all out support in their struggle.

He said that the agencies had solid evidence of India’s network and her involvement in Karachi and Balochsitan which should be brought before the world community.

Liaqat Baloch was flanked by Hafiz Abdur Rahman Makki, Hafiz Ibtesam Elahi Zaheer, Sardar Muhammad Khan Leghari, Dr Farid Ahmed Piracha and Waheed Sheikh.

He condemned the anti-Islam and inhuman activities of Bangladesh government and the executions of JI leaders, and said this was being done at New Delhi’s behest. He said that India was building an anti-Pakistan alliance in Held Kashmir, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and wanted to make Bangladesh her colony. He called upon the Pakistan government to challenge Dhaka’s activities in the International Court of Justice in the light of the tripartite agreement between Pakistan, India and Bangladesh.

The Steering Committee Chairman termed the tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan as a serious matter and said that enemies’ forces had joined hands against the China Pakistan Economic Corridor while there was anarchy within the country.

He disapproved the government strategy regarding Afghan refugees and said the insulting behavior towards the Afghan refugees should be stopped and all political leaders should sit together to evolve a policy in this regard. He said the restrictions on the Afghan students’ admissions to educational institutions should be removed. He welcomed the extension in the period of Afghan refugees stay for a year and said that the procedure for the return of the refugees should be worked out in consultation with the Refugees Shoora.

The Steering Committee decided to hold an APC in Islamabad on October 4. It also decided to meet the Federal Interior Minister, the Minister for Defense and the Minister for Border Areas.

The committee also decided to hold public meetings at Quetta, Peshawar and Islamabad and stage sit-in at Islamabad to prevent the rulers from making friends with India. It also decided to keep in contact with the Afghan Refugees Shoora for the solution of the refugees problems on humanitarian basis and to maintain fraternal ties between the two countries.

The committee also decided to meet the Media Houses owners and their administration. It decided to stage Awami March from Muzaffarabad to Chakothi to highlight the Kashmir issue.