N. Korea successfully ground test new rocket engine

North Korea has successfully ground tested a new rocket engine to launch satellites, state media says.

The country’s leader, Kim Jong-un asked scientists and engineers to make preparations for a satellite launch as soon as possible, KCNA reported.

It is the latest in a series of missile-related tests this year.

Meanwhile, the US and China have agreed to step up co-operation at the UN to address the North’s fifth nuclear test.

The underground nuclear test, conducted earlier this month, is thought to be the country’s most powerful yet.

US and Chinese officials have started discussions on a possible UN sanctions resolution as a response, unnamed diplomats were quoted by the Reuters news agency as saying.

But Beijing has not said directly whether it will support tougher steps against Pyongyang, the agency added.