Muller eyes return for Bayern’s Hertha showdown

BERLIN: Germany forward Thomas Mueller hopes to return to Bayern Munich’s line-up for Wednesday’s top-of-the-table Bundesliga clash against high-flying Hertha Berlin at the Allianz Arena.

Hertha and Bayern are the only two teams in Germany’s top flight to preserve their 100 percent records after the first three league games of the season.

Illness-hit Bayern were made to work hard on Saturday as head coach Carlo Ancelotti rang the changes for their 3-1 comeback win at home to Ingolstadt with Muller, captain Philipp Lahm and

David Alaba all sidelined by a virus.

Mueller returned to team training on Monday and hopes to start against Hertha.

“I’ll have to see how the next few days of training go,” Muller told FCB.de.

“I could start, but I don’t believe I can yet manage the 90 minutes.”

After ten straight defeats at the hands of Munich, Hertha’s last win over Bayern was back in February 2009 and Berlin are realistic of their chances.

Head coach Pal Dardai was quick to shake off the tag of ‘Bayern Hunters’, which the German media gives any side who challenges Bayern’s supremacy.—APP